LOS ANGELES Feb 12 Veteran comedian Sid Caesar, star of the 1950s television classic "Your Show of Shows," died on Wednesday at age 91 at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friend and former collaborator, Carl Reiner.

Reiner said he learned of Caesar's death from a mutual friend, actor and writer Rudy De Luca, who had recently been visiting with Caesar. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman)