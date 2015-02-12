Feb 11 Veteran CBS News correspondent, a longtime member of the "60 Minutes" team of journalists, was killed in a New York City car accident on Wednesday night, CBS said. He was 73.

The network had no further immediate details on Simon's death. His career spanned five decades, from covering the Vietnam War to a piece on "60 Minutes" last weekend about the Oscar-nominated civil rights drama "Selma." (Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)