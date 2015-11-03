UPDATE 2-Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
LOS ANGELES Nov 3 Comedian Jon Stewart, who stepped down as host of "The Daily Show" in August, has signed an exclusive, four-year production deal with Time Warner Inc's cable channel HBO, the network said on Tuesday.
For his first project, Stewart will produce short-form content about current events that will appear on the HBO Now streaming service, an HBO statement said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retail investors have become a significant force in the trading of the South African rand, which has been roiled by a political crisis in recent weeks.
* Completed its sale of its American subsidiary, Thermal Transfer Corporation, to a subsidiary of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WABTEC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)