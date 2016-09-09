LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 Film director Tim Burton
left his hand and foot imprints in cement outside Hollywood's
famed TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, bringing with him to the
ceremony some of the dark humour often seen in his movies.
"It's amazing,"Burton told the crowd, adding later, "I love
weird things so this is an amazingly weird thing,"
The filmmaker, known for "Big Fish", "Planet of the Apes"
and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", was introduced by
actress Winona Ryder, who starred in his earlier works
"Beetlejuice" and "Edward Scissorhands".
"I grew up in Los Angeles...I used to walk these pavements
as a child so something like this to happen it's just a really
special, surreal honour," Burton said.
Burton's latest work "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar
Children" hits cinemas end-September.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)