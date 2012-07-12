July 11 Tom Cruise's attorney has threatened the
parent company of the National Enquirer with a
multimillion-dollar lawsuit over a new issue asserting it has
details of the actor's recent split with wife Katie Holmes,
according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Hollywood Reporter on its website posted a letter from
Cruise's Los Angeles attorney, Bert Fields, in which he blasts
American Media Inc, parent of the Enquirer, for what he calls
"false and vicious lies" he says will cause "hundreds of
millions of dollars" in damages to Cruise.
"As you were notified in advance, your current issue of
National Enquirer makes numerous false and defamatory assertions
about our client Tom Cruise," the three-page letter begins.
The letter draws attention to disparaging descriptions of
Cruise in the Enquirer's issue that hit newsstands on Wednesday,
with Fields writing, "These are all lies - vicious, hurtful,
damaging lies."
Fields did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment late
on Wednesday and a representative for American Media could not
be reached.
Cruise and Holmes have been the subject of hundreds of
headlines worldwide since she filed for divorce from the
"Mission: Impossible" movie star two weeks ago, seeking sole
custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Suri.
Earlier this week, the couple agreed to a divorce and
custody arrangement, but details were undisclosed. Both have
remained publicly silent about the issue, except for one joint
statement in which they said they were working together to
settle their differences in the best interest of Suri.
Speculation about a reason for the split has centered on
Cruise's membership in the Church of Scientology, but that has
never been confirmed by either the couple or their
representatives.
(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Peter Cooney)