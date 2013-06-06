LONDON, June 6 British satirical author Tom Sharpe, known for his "Wilt" novel series, has died aged 85, publisher Random House said on Thursday.

The London-born author's "Wilt" series included six books of which the last, "The Wilt Inheritance", was published in 2010.

Sharpe's 1975 novel "Blott on the Landscape" was adapted into a six-part BBC television series in 1985 starring David Suchet as Blott. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Janet Lawrence)