(Adds additional appearances since accident, defense lawyer)
Dec 23 A New Jersey grand jury indicted the
driver of a Wal-Mart truck on Wednesday in the 2014
crash that left "30 Rock" star Tracy Morgan with brain injuries
and killed a fellow comedian.
The 10-count indictment by the Middlesex County grand jury
charged Kevin Roper with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular
homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault.
Roper had been awake for 28 hours and was driving 20 miles
(32 km) over the speed limit when his truck hit Morgan's
limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike on June 7, 2014, a federal
investigation concluded in August.
Morgan, 47, suffered a serious brain injury and broken
bones. The former "Saturday Night Live" star made his first
public appearance following the accident in an interview on the
NBC morning show Today. He also made a surprise appearance at
the Emmy Awards in September and returned to host Saturday Night
Live on Oct. 17.
Comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair was killed and nine other
people were injured in the chain reaction collision that
involved 21 people in six vehicles.
Federal investigators found that the injuries to Morgan and
other passengers were exacerbated by their failure to wear seat
belts.
Morgan and some of the others who were injured reached a
settlement with Wal-Mart in May, although terms have not been
made public.
Roper's attorney, David Jay Glassman, said he would cite the
civil settlement, the federal investigation and pre-trial
publicity as reasons to have the indictment dismissed.
Prosecutors have "already violated every possible
constitutional guarantee afforded a defendant charged with a
crime," he said in an emailed statement.
