BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
March 20 The children of the comedian James McNair, who was killed in a road crash that injured fellow comic Tracy Morgan, won a $10 million settlement with Wal-Mart , according to the Associated Press, citing documents filed in New York's Westchester County.
(Written by Alden Bentley; Edited by Alan Crosby)
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
* Baylin Technologies announces forthcoming retirement of CFO James Newell
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services