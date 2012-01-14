Actor Gene Hackman was taken to the hospital on Friday after he was in a collision while riding his bicycle in the Florida Keys, but the Oscar winner was released after routine tests, a spokeswoman said.

Hackman was riding his bike and got bumped from behind by a car, said Susan Madore, a spokeswoman for the actor.

Because he was on an island, he had to be airlifted to the hospital, she said.

But he only suffered "a couple minor bumps and bruises" and has been released from the facility, she said.

Hackman, 81, has won two Oscars, one for his leading role in 1971 film "The French Connection" and the other for his supporting part in 1992 picture "Unforgiven." He more recently starred in "The Royal Tenenbaums," which came out 10 years ago.

