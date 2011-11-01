British singer Adele performs ''Someone Like You'' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES British singer Adele has dismissed rampant speculation in the media that she has throat cancer following the cancellation of her remaining tour dates and promotional appearances in 2011, due to surgery.

"We would like to reiterate that Adele is to undergo surgery for a hemorrhaged vocal chord. All reports regarding any other condition are 100 percent false," Adele's spokesman said in a statement released on Monday.

The speculation arose after the Grammy-winning singer announced late last week she was pulling out of performances in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The "Rolling In The Deep" singer also topped the American Music Award nominations in October with four nods, beating out stiff competition from fellow female artists Lady Gaga and Katy Perry. The American Music Awards will be held in Los Angeles on November 20.

