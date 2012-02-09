German designer Karl Lagerfeld prepares for a television interview during his day as a guest editor at the Paris headquarters of the global free newspaper network Metro, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has apologized for calling British singer Adele "a little too fat", saying he is a huge fan.

But the husky-voiced singer -- due to make a much anticipated performance comeback at the Grammys on Sunday -- says she has no problem with her weight.

"I've never wanted to look like models on the cover of magazines. I represent the majority of women and I'm very proud of that," she told People magazine in an interview.

"I'd lose weight if I was an actress and had to play a role where you're supposed to be 40 pounds lighter, but weight has nothing to do with my career.

"I haven't felt insecure about my figure. I wasn't brought up like that," she said in a People cover story on newsstands on Friday.

Adele, 23, whose album "21" was the world's biggest seller in 2011, is expected to dominate the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday where she has six nominations, including album and song of the year.

Lagerfeld, Chanel's star designer, caused an uproar earlier this week when he told the free daily Metro newspaper in Paris that the "Someone Like You" singer was "a little too fat, but she has a beautiful face and a divine voice."

Influential U.S. fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone called for a boycott. "If you love Adele then boycott Chanel -- Boo Karl," Cutrone tweeted.

Lagerfeld apologized in a statement to the Metro newspaper, where he was acting as global guest editor when he made the remarks.

"I'd like to say to Adele that I am your biggest admirer. Sometimes when you take a sentence out of the article it changes the meaning of the thought...She is my favorite singer and I am a great admirer of her," he said.

Lagerfeld said he had lost more than 30 kilos (66 lbs) 10 years ago. "I know how it feels when the press is mean to you in regards to your appearance. Adele is a beautiful girl. She is the best. And I can't wait for her next CD."

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)