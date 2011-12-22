LOS ANGELES Actor Alec Baldwin said in his weekly New York radio podcast that he no longer has the appetite to run for New York City mayor, criticizing current candidates and expressing doubts the job was powerful enough to cause change.

"I've lost my appetite," Baldwin, 53, said during his interview with "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" director Stephen Daldry on his WNYC radio podcast, "Here's The Thing."

"The people that are running for mayor, I know this is terrible, I look at them and I don't see myself in that crowd," said the actor.

A possible foray into politics by the "30 Rock" actor has often been speculated upon in the media, with the actor himself saying he was "very, very interested" in the politics "game" in an interview with CNN earlier this year.

On his podcast, Baldwin and Daldry, a Londoner, were discussing the politics of their respective cities with Baldwin casting doubt on a potential political career by saying "The older I get, the more I feel that all of it has changed."

The actor added that he didn't want to give up his "wonderful life" for the chance to change society when he's not sure if a New York City mayor could still make an impact.

"30 Rock" star Baldwin, who recently made headlines after being asked to leave an American Airlines flight for playing a game on his smartphone before takeoff, also joked about the incident in the interview, saying "Some days, some flights are different than others."

