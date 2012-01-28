LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 (TheWrap.com) - Alex Da Silva, a former choreographer for Fox reality competition "So You Think You Can Dance," was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for raping a former dance student and assaulting another, TMZ reports.

Da Silva, 43, was arrested in 2009 and charged with multiple counts of raping and sexually assaulting four women, all of whom had been his students.

A jury found him guilty on one count of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape. It deadlocked on other charges, which were dismissed.

Da Silva had appeared on the first four seasons of the series.

This isn't the first scandal to be associated with "So You Think You Can Dance"; in August 2011, Shane Sparks, who had also appeared as a choreographer on the show, was charged with eight counts of felony child molestation in 2009. He pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful intercourse with a minor under the age of 16 in August 2011, and received 270 days in jail.

