British singer Amy Winehouse and U.S. Singer Tony Bennett pose for a picture during the Body and Soul recording session at Abbey Road Studios in London March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kelsey Bennett/Handout

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Tony Bennett told Jon Stewart on "The Daily Show" that his "Duets" partner Amy Winehouse knew her alcohol addiction was going to kill her, when she recorded with him earlier this year.

Bennett, who has the number-one album in the country with his "Duets II" collaborations, praised the late Winehouse, who died July 23. He said she was a great singer in the tradition of Dinah Washington.

But he also said that during his Abbey Road studio session with Winehouse last March, where they recorded the pop standard "Body and Soul," the pop diva was so troubled by her alcohol addiction that she knew she wasn't going to live much longer.

"She was in trouble at that time ... What people didn't realize at that time, she really knew, and in fact I didn't really know it when we were making the record ... She knew she was in a lot of trouble, that she wasn't gonna' live. And it wasn't drugs. It was alcohol," Bennett said.

You can see clips of Bennett's comments here: here