LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Beehived "Rehab" chanteuse Amy Winehouse, who died in July, will be honored with a special tribute on the upcoming "VH1 Divas Celebrate Soul."

During the episode -- which airs December 19 at 9 p.m. -- Florence Welch (of Florence + the Machine) and rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson will duet on Winehouse's "Back to Black," the title song of her 2006 breakthrough album.

Meanwhile, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings -- who served as Winehouse's backup band on "Back to Black" -- will perform "You Know I'm No Good."

The episode will also feature performances by Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Boyz II Men, Travie McCoy and Mavis Staples, among others.

Winehouse died on July 23 at her London home at the age of 27, following a very public battle with substance abuse. In October, a British coroner said that Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning.