(Warning: Strong content throughout)

By Jake Weinraub

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Andy Dick, no stranger to stirring controversy and alienating large groups of people, called shock jock Howard Stern a "shallow, money-grubbing Jew," Tuesday.

The comedian fired against Stern on the "Greg Fitzsimmons Show," calling the radio host a "big fat hook nose," and "miserly."

Dick claims he still hasn't been paid for "The S*** Show," a program he has hosted for several years on Stern's Sirius Radio channel, Howard 101, starting in 2006.

"For two years I did the show and never got paid," the comedian complained.

Stern shot back after a caller informed him of Dick's rant, saying that Dick's career has been dotted with anti-Semitism.

"So good, Andy's true colors come out. I'm not surprised by it, I'm used to it. It's just typical," Stern said.

"Andy's run out of friends," Stern added. "You're not getting paid a dime because your show sucks, a**-wipe ... Stop blaming the world for your problems. Make yourself valuable, stop looking for the handouts waiting for the Jew to give a job."

Dick is no stranger to prejudice -- the comedian was forced to apologize for using the N-word during a 2006 comedy show in Los Angeles.

In 2010, Dick was detained in Huntington, W.V. after reportedly grabbing men's crotches in a bar. In 2008 he was arrested in Riverside County on suspicion of pulling down the top of a teenage girl in a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

A cast member of last season's "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew," Dick was also arrested in May at a Temecula, Calif. restaurant for "disorderly conduct."

In 2007, Jimmy Kimmel had him forcibly removed from the set of his ABC late-night show after Dick repeatedly touched Ivanka Trump's hair and legs.