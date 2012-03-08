LOS ANGELES, March 7 (TheWrap.com) - Bryan Cranston, Anna Kendrick and Miles Teller will star in CBS Films' upcoming comedy "Get A Job," which will co-star Nick Braun, Alison Brie, Brandon T. Jackson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jay Pharoah, the studio said Wednesday.

Teller ("Project X") plays Will Davis, who finds his true calling after enduring an entry-level job. Kendrick ("Up in The Air") plays Jillian Stewart, Will's hard-charging girlfriend. Cranston ("Breaking Bad") plays Roger Davis, Will's father - who is looking for a job at the same time his son is.

Braun ("Prom"), Mintz-Plasse ("Superbad") and Jackson ("Tropic Thunder") play Will's three friends. Brie ("Community") plays Tanya, one of the group's sharp-witted co-workers. And Pharoah ("Saturday Night Live") plays Skeezy D, who starts what he's sure is a recession-proof business.

"We are making an emotionally honest comedy about the challenges that every generation faces in our rapidly changing world," director Dylan Kidd said in a statement. "We have assembled an extraordinary cast to make that happen."

Kyle Pennekamp and Scott Turpel wrote the script. Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher are producing.

The movie is scheduled to begin production on March 12 in Los Angeles.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)