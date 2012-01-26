Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Armie Hammer, who's currently saddling up to play the title role against Johnny Depp in "The Lone Ranger," has been arrested for marijuana possession in Texas, TMZ reports.
The 25-year-old actor, who came to prominence playing the Winklevoss twins in "The Social Network," was busted in Sierra Blanca, Texas, on November 30, after police found three cookies and one brownie containing medicinal marijuana.
Which is a bummer for Hammer -- who, ironically, played lawman Clyde Tolson in last year's "J. Edgar" -- but perhaps the actor can take consolation in the fact that he's not alone. Hammer was arrested in the same town that Willie Nelson and, more recently, Snoop Dogg were busted on pot charges.
With that kind of record, you'd think that the town would develop a negative buzz among pot-smokers.
Local law enforcement and Hammer's spokesperson have not yet responded to TheWrap's request for comment.
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie said on Tuesday she hoped her family would be stronger after her divorce from Brad Pitt, but that the actress still thinks of him as a wonderful father.