LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Armie Hammer, who's currently saddling up to play the title role against Johnny Depp in "The Lone Ranger," has been arrested for marijuana possession in Texas, TMZ reports.

The 25-year-old actor, who came to prominence playing the Winklevoss twins in "The Social Network," was busted in Sierra Blanca, Texas, on November 30, after police found three cookies and one brownie containing medicinal marijuana.

Which is a bummer for Hammer -- who, ironically, played lawman Clyde Tolson in last year's "J. Edgar" -- but perhaps the actor can take consolation in the fact that he's not alone. Hammer was arrested in the same town that Willie Nelson and, more recently, Snoop Dogg were busted on pot charges.

With that kind of record, you'd think that the town would develop a negative buzz among pot-smokers.

Local law enforcement and Hammer's spokesperson have not yet responded to TheWrap's request for comment.