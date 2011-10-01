LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Can Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore save their marriage -- or at least stave off divorce rumors -- through the power or Twitter?

Hollywood's most intriguing May-December power couple have been ground up in the gossip mill in recent days, with rumors that their marriage is on the rocks. And now the pair of dedicated tweeters are addressing the scuttlebutt -- although cryptically so -- on their Twitter accounts, which combined boast nearly 12 million followers.

The most recent buzzing about discord in the couple's marriage began last Friday, on the eve of the couple's sixth wedding anniversary, when the pair were spotted on separate coasts. Moore was in New York promoting her Lifetime movie "Five." Kutcher, meanwhile, was seen partying with his former "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson at San Diego, Calif., nightclub The Fluxx -- after which, according to the current buzz, he spent the night with hitherto-anonymous San Diego blonde Sara Leal.

From there, the rumors -- as they tend to do -- blossomed. As of Friday, according to esteemed celebrity journalist Perez Hilton, there might have been multiple women holed up in Kutcher's hotel room -- though, apparently, the other women waited in a separate area while he and Leal commingled. (Memo to Ashton: If that is, indeed, the way it went down, you're doing it wrong.)

While neither Kutcher nor Moore have dignified the affair rumors with a direct response, they do appear to have obliquely addressed the issue via Twitter, which appears to be their favored method of communicating with their fans. On Thursday, Kutcher made sly reference to the brouhaha, tweeting a link to Spotify to indicate that he was currently listening to the Public Enemy chestnut "Don't Believe the Hype." He followed up with a variation on another chestnut, writing "When you ASSUMME to know that which you know nothing of you make an ASS out of U and ME."

Meanwhile, Moore offered her own puzzler Monday, posting a photo of herself with her eyes closed with the caption, "I see through you…."

Though some reports have interpreted Moore's Twit-pic as a message to her 33-year-old husband, it's equally likely that she's broadcasting to the tabloid media that their methods and tactics are transparent, even with her eyes closed.

Or she could just be making a goofy joke unrelated to the affair rumors at all.

Leal's intentions seem to be a little more clear, at least if the New York Post is to be believed. According to the Post, Leal has met with Beverly Hills attorney Keith Davidson -- who brokered a settlement between Lindsay Lohan and former Betty Ford worker Dawn Holland -- and is shopping the story of her alleged fling with Kutcher.

The Post's source tells the paper, "Sara is talking to multiple media outlets for a deal.

She wants $250,000, but the offers haven't been as high. What she really wants is to get a payoff from Ashton. She has reached out to Ashton's team."

We can only hope that Kutcher renders his response via Twitter