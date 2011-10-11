LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Breakup? What breakup?

With rumors swirling that their six-year union is on the skids, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher spent the weekend silencing the gossips with three days of worship, communing with nature, and other no-doubt adorable activities, E! Online reports.

The May/mid-October power couple proved their togetherness Friday night at the Los Angeles Kabbalah Center, where they attended Yom Kippur services. While the pair sat across the aisle from each other due to the Centre's regulations, the pair left with each other.

And their appearance together was no fluke.

E! further reports that the pair spent Sunday at Cachuma Lake in California's majestic Santa Ynez Valley, where they camped with an entourage that included Kutcher's brother Michael and florist Eric Buterbaugh, who handled the flowers at the pair's wedding.

A photo of the couple during their weekend excursion which made the rounds Monday depicts Kutcher and Moore sitting around a campfire.

The couple have been hounded by rumors of infidelity and estrangement lately, particularly after they spent their sixth wedding anniversary on separate coasts last month, with Moore promoting her movie "Five" in New York and Kutcher partying with former "That '70s Show" castmate Danny Masterson at San Diego nightclub The Fluxx -- after which, rumors began to surface that Kutcher spent the night with San Diego blonde Sara Leal.

While neither Kutcher or Moore have directly addressed the rumors about their marriage, recently they seem to have obliquely referred to the scuttlebutt via their respective Twitter accounts, with Kutcher semi-cryptically tweeting, "When you ASSUMME to know that which you know nothing of you make an ASS out of U and ME."