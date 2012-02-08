LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (TheWrap.com) - Ashton Kutcher turned 34 on Tuesday, and he's asking for fans' help to make his birthday wish come true -- to end child sex trafficking and exploitation.

The "Two and a Half Men" star -- who's currently going through a divorce from his wife of six years, Demi Moore -- has set up a page on Causes.com to raise $10,000 for the DNA Foundation, which is dedicated to fighting child exploitation.

Kutcher is vowing to match donations to the organization dollar for dollar, up to $350,000.

In an accompanying video, Kutcher says that the donations will be put "toward technology tools for fighting child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children."

"I'm determined this year to do everything in my power to make the world a better place," Kutcher says, adding, "any help that you could give towards that would be amazing - an amazing present for me..."

The subject has been close to Kutcher's heart for some time now; in July, the actor feuded with Village Voice Media, urging advertisers to pull their support. Kutcher accused the Village Voice of allowing ads for underage prostitutes in its pages, a claim that the Voice denied. (The Voice also accused Kutcher of using misleading statistics.)

