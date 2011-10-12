LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Not so groovy, baby.

Joseph Son, the actor who played Dr. Evil's knuckle-cracking sidekick Random Task in the 1997 comedy "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," is suspected of killing his cellmate at Wasco State Prison in California, prison officials announced Tuesday.

Son's 50-year-old cellmate was sent to Wasco in June for failing to register as a sex offender.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending his next of kin's notification, was serving a two-year sentence. He was found dead in his cell at approximately 5:50 p.m. Monday.

Son, 40, has been incarcerated at Wasco since September 16. He's serving a life sentence on a torture conviction, stemming from a Huntington Beach, Calif. gang rape that Son participated in on Christmas Eve 1990. DNA evidence did not tie Son to the crime until 2008.

Officials from Wasco State Prison and the Kern County District Attorney's Office are currently investigating the death.