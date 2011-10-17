NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - 2012 could be a very good hair year: Justin Bieber will join the always well-coiffed Lady Gaga for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

Oh, pardon us: That should've read "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest." Who also has very nice hair.

The Beebs joins the previously announced The Goggs for the airing, which will be the show's 40th.