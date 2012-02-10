NEW YORK, Feb 10 (TheWrap.com) - Bill Murray has some advice to Americans on how to live: Be personally responsible. Or be compost.

"I think we ought to be personally responsible," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I think if you can take care of yourself, and then maybe try to take care of someone else, that's sort of how you're supposed to live.

"It's not a question of asking other people for help or being rescued or anything like that," he added. "I think there's only so many people that can take care of themselves, and can take care of other people. And the rest of the people . they're useful in terms of compost for the whole planet, you know."

Murray's message of personal responsibility "seemed to play into the message of Republicans," The Hill reported in an article on the "Squawk Box" appearance. The conservative-leaning Drudge Report linked it.

But Murray, whose remarks came just days after Clint Eastwood delivered a Super Bowl message to Americans, said both Republicans and Democrats were failing Americans.

"They spend all their time just trying to destroy the other guy, not to work together, but to humble and humiliate the other so that they can't have success," said the "Lost in Translation" and "Ghostbusters" star.

Murray said he had not seen Eastwood's Super Bowl ad (Whaaaaa?) but agreed with its message of pulling yourself up and helping others.

"I think he's right. I think it's a very good message, and I don't know why anyone tried to politicize it," Murray said. "It really sounds like what I'm speaking of, of taking your own personal responsibility, and when you do that, then you can work with other people. And since this is our little country here, let's work as a group and not squabble."

The often press-shy Murray -- who recently appeared on "The Late Show With David Letterman" -- also turned up on "Squawk Box" last year. How has the financial show become his unlikely media outlet of choice? By sending teams to the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, in which Murray competed this year and last.

