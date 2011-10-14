NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Occasional adversaries Bill O'Reilly and David Letterman found something to agree on during O'Reilly's "Late Show" appearance Thursday -- and even agreed to high-five.

Even if they couldn't agree on why they should high-five.

After Letterman argued that the U.S. invasion of Iraq turned it into a "hotbed of terrorism," O'Reilly expressed regret that it took place.

"I think that that was something that should not have happened in hindsight... but I will say that I supported it because all the reportage was that Saddam Hussein did have these weapons," O'Reilly said.

Letterman decided the moment called for a high-five, standing up and holding out his hand as he cried, "Come on, Billy!"

O'Reilly refused, explaining, "I'm not high-fiving you on a war."

Letterman kept trying to coax him out of his seat, saying it was just because, "we're feelin' good and happy to see each other."

"We're having a good conversation, siddown," O'Reilly said.

The remark drew laughter and some loud "ohs" from the audience. After an awkward moment of silence -- in which Letterman remained standing -- O'Reilly relented.

It was a much friendlier exchange than some of the past ones between the oft-cranky talk show hosts. In 2009, Letterman told O'Reilly, "I think of you as a goon." In 2006, he told him, "About 60 percent of what you say is crap."

You can watch the clip here:

here