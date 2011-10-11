LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Amy Winehouse may have left this planet in July, but if her father has his way she'll live on forever, on the world's bookstore shelves.

HarperCollins announced Monday that it has purchased a memoir, "Amy, My Daughter," from Mitch Winehouse.

According to the publishing company, the tome will be "a heartfelt and revelatory memoir," to be published in summer 2012.

The "Rehab" singer died on July 23 at the age of 27, following a long struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.

"Mitch Winehouse wants to tell her incredible story in full," a HarperCollins statement reads. "From her mischievous early years, through her rise to stardom to her much publicized struggles with addiction, he will bring the many layers of her life together -- the personal, the private and the public -- to create a fitting tribute to his much loved daughter."

All proceeds from the book will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity for children and young adults that was established following the singer's death.

Harper Non-Fiction editorial director Nick Canham, who purchased the book's UK and commonwealth rights, said of the singer, "Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation star whose legacy will last for decades. Her untimely and tragic death has left a void in the hearts of all her fans."