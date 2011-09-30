Cast member Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of the film ''One Day'' in New York August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Starting early next year, Anne Hathaway, Kate Winslet, Kim Basinger and a host of other stars will be available to read you a bedtime story.

Audio-book company Audible.com announced Friday that it's launching a new line of audio books read by some of Hollywood's biggest talents, including the above names.

Also participating in the line: Jennifer Connolly (who'll read Paul Bowles' "The Sheltering Sky"), Dustin Hoffman (who's tacking Jerzy Kosinski's "Being There") and Samuel L. Jackson (who shall recite Chester Himes' "A Rage in Harlem" -- to which he'll hopefully bring the same panache as his reading of "Go the F--- to Sleep.")

Audible.com will announce further participants in the series later this year, while the company will begin to roll out titles from the line in early 2012.

Other celebrities confirmed include Annette Bening, Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan, Susan Sarandon and Naomi Watts.