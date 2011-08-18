Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi Hadid unveil collection on famed LA beach
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK A new nonfiction book will examine teen pop star Justin Bieber's belief in Christianity that he has referred to in interviews and when speaking to fans.
The book, titled "Belieber! Faith, Fame and the Heart of Justin Bieber," will be released in September 27 by Christian book publisher Worthy Publishing.
The book is being written by American journalist Cathleen Falsani, who has covered religious topics for several years and has interviewed well-known figures from singer Bono to President Barack Obama when he was still an Illinois state senator.
Bieber, 17, will not be interviewed for the book.
(editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
British actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his 2016 summer romance with Taylor Swift, insisting their relationship "was real" but explaining that his much-mocked "I (heart) T.S." tank top was just a joke.