Singer Justin Bieber speaks to singer Selena Gomez as he is announced as the recipient of the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK A new nonfiction book will examine teen pop star Justin Bieber's belief in Christianity that he has referred to in interviews and when speaking to fans.

The book, titled "Belieber! Faith, Fame and the Heart of Justin Bieber," will be released in September 27 by Christian book publisher Worthy Publishing.

The book is being written by American journalist Cathleen Falsani, who has covered religious topics for several years and has interviewed well-known figures from singer Bono to President Barack Obama when he was still an Illinois state senator.

Bieber, 17, will not be interviewed for the book.

(editing by Bob Tourtellotte)