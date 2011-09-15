Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin waves to supporters at a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa, September 3, 2011 REUTERS/Jim Young

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Is it too show-bizzy of us to be less excited about the revelations in Joe McGinnis's apparently hair-raising, 320-page Sarah Palin bio and more eager for a Tina Fey dramatization of it on "SNL" this fall?

National Enquirer but have not been denied by McGinnis's' reps. Word from the Palin camp will probably wait a few beats for some serious strategizing.

Also read: Sarah Palin Banks on Bus Tour to Reclaim Her Right Wing Throne

For anyone out there who hasn't already hashed this through while hanging out at the water cooler (or who knows, oil drum?), there are three particularly lurid accusations:

>> During a 1987 NBA event called "The Great Alaska Shoot-out," schoolgirl hoops star Palin seduced pro baller Glen Rice. Is that an overly euphemistic way of saying she "hauled his ass down," as a friend of Palin's is quoted as saying? The book supposedly further postulates that Plain had a "fetish" for black men.

>> The Rice incident was not the last of the Barracuda's crimes against her relationship with then-boyfriend Todd. The book supposedly asserts that, though Palin has previously denied it, she had a six-month relationship with her husband's business partner in the mid-'90's.

>> Finally, per Enquirer, McGuinness's book claims Palin was once seen snorting cocaine off the top of a 55-gallon drum while snowmobiling with friends. Todd also was "on the end of the straw plenty," and Palin smoked pot with a professor while at Mat-Su College.

Add it all up, and that's what we call gettin' mavericky.

You betcha.