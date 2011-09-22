NEW YORK Arnold Schwarzenegger is writing a memoir about his rise to fame and unlikely transition from Austrian-born champion bodybuilder to Hollywood action star to California governor, his publisher said on Thursday.

Schwarzenegger, 64, who in May announced his separation from wife Maria Shriver after admitting to fathering a child out of wedlock, is "chronicling his embodiment of the American Dream" in his second autobiography, publisher Simon & Schuster said.

The memoir, titled "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story," was acquired by Simon & Schuster after Schwarzenegger began working on the book last year. It will be released in October, 2012.

Named after his 1990 film "Total Recall" near the pinnacle of his movie career, the book will return to Schwarzenegger's roots where he started lifting weights as a teenager in a small Austrian village before winning Mr. Universe titles and moving to the United States at the age of 21.

Schwarzenegger will discuss his time spent in Venice Beach, California training in Gold's gym and winning the Mr. Olympia title seven times before overcoming a thick accent to establish himself as a star in films like 1982's "Conan The Barbarian."

The book will chronicle his transition from movie tough guy, the Terminator, to an entrepreneur with businesses such as Planet Hollywood to politics where as California governor he was affectionately dubbed the Governator and attempted to champion environmental policies.

But four months after he left office, Schwarzenegger said in May that he was halting discussions for a new "Terminator" movie and all other Hollywood projects in order to focus on personal matters after admitting he fathered a secret child 13 years ago with his family's housekeeper.

He was then ridiculed in the media, some outlets called him the Sperminator, and Shriver, a member of the Kennedy dynasty, filed for a divorce in July to end their 25-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple has four children together, including teenage son Christopher who suffered a serious surfing accident later in July.

Schwarzenegger has since planned to shoot action roles in movies "Last Stand" and "The Expendables 2".

A spokeswoman for Simon & Schuster would not comment on whether the book would discuss his divorce and sex scandal. The book will be published in the United States, Australia, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. German rights have been sold to Hoffmann und Campe and Dutch rights to A.W. Bruna.

"Nobody has a life story even close to his. To go from poor immigrant to world class athlete to the biggest movie star in the world to governor of California is an incredible journey," Jonathan Karp, publisher of Simon & Schuster, said in a statement.

Schwarzenegger's first book, "The Education of a Bodybuilder, has never been out of print since its release in 1977, Simon & Schuster said.

