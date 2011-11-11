LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bradley Cooper isn't going Solo.

The "Hangover" actor, who had been in talks to play the crime fighter Napoleon Solo in Warner Bros'. big-screen version of "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," will not play the role, TheWrap has learned.

Steven Soderbergh is directing the movie based on the 1960s television show. Cooper was in talks to play the role that Robert Vaughn made famous.

The studio is still looking for an actor to play Solo's partner in the United Network Command for Law Enforcement. David McCallum originated the role on TV. Like the television series, the movie will be set in the 1960s.

Cooper starred in the studio's "Hangover" movies and is scheduled to star as Lucifer in Legendary Pictures' "Paradise Lost." That project falls under Legendary's overall agreement with Warner Bros.

He now is filming the Weinstein Co.'s "The Silver Linings Playbook."