LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Warner Bros. and Bradley Cooper are in talks for the actor to star in the studio's big screen version of "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," TheWrap has confirmed.

Steven Soderbergh is directing the movie, based on the 1960s television series

Cooper is in talks to play Napolean Solo, the role that Robert Vaughn played on TV.

Next, the studio has to find Solo's crime-fighting partner in the United Network Command for Law Enforcement. David McCallum originated that role.

The movie, like the television show, will be set in the 1960s.

Cooper, who starred in Warner's "Hangover" movies, and is now filming the Weinstein Company's "The Silver Linings Playbook," which David O. Russell is directing. He's then scheduled to play Alex Proyas in the Warner Bros./Legendary Pictures "Paradise Lost."

