Actor Brad Pitt and his actress wife Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in this September 19, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Kimberly White

LOS ANGELES A story posted on Parade magazine's website on Thursday in which Brad Pitt talks about his life with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston put the actor in damage control mode, saying his words had been misinterpreted.

The 47-year-old Pitt said in a profile by Parade magazine posted on the publication's website that he is now a "satisfied man" in his relationship with Angelina Jolie.

The "Moneyball" star compares his new life with Jolie, with whom he is raising 6 kids, favorably to the roughly five years he spent married to Aniston.

"It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself," Pitt told Parade.

"I think that my marriage (to Aniston) had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't," he added.

Those quotes were interpreted by many media outlets as meaning Pitt thought Aniston was uninteresting. But the A-list actor sought to clarify himself in a statement issued later by his talent agency.

"It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself -- and that, I am responsible for," Pitt said in the statement.

Pitt and "Friends" star Aniston were married in 2000, and he has largely avoided talking about her since their 2005 divorce.

In the magazine interview, Pitt also said he spent the 1990s "trying to hide out" from celebrity. "I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out," he said.

Although Pitt and Oscar winner Jolie have been together for more than five years, the actor has said they will not marry until gay marriage is widely legalized. He is sticking to that.

"We'll get married when everyone can," Pitt told Parade.

The Parade interview with Pitt, who stars in the upcoming baseball drama "Moneyball," is being published in this Sunday's edition of the magazine.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Mohammad Zargham)