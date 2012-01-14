LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 (TheWrap.com) - Brian Austin Green and wife Megan Fox are doing just fine, thank you. But the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor does have beef with one of his ex-girlfriends.

Green claims that, while he was dating Vanessa Marcil-Giovinazzo early last decade, he lent her $200,000. Marcil-Giovinazzo was also in "90210" (remember Donna's half-sister?) and is the mother of Green's 9-year-old son.

Now Green wants his green back.

Green filed a lawsuit against Marcil-Giovinazzo in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. In the complaint, which was obtained by TheWrap, he claims breach of contract and breach of oral agreement, among other charges.

Green and Marcil-Giovinazzo -- then just Marcil; she later married "CSI: NY" actor Carmine Giovinazzo -- met on the set of "90210" in the late 1990s. Green claims that, starting in January 2000, he wrote her checks of up to $50,000 at a time. She allegedly promised to promptly pay him back the borrowed money, which Green says totaled $200,000.

Green and Marcil-Giovinazzo were in agreement that "the monies were not gifts," the suit says.

In November, Green reached out to her, asking for the money back, according to the suit. But Marcil-Giovinazzo -- who won an Emmy in 2003 for her portrayal of Brenda Barrett on "General Hospital" -- refused to pay him back.

Green is seeking the alleged $200,000 that Marcil-Giovinazzo allegedly borrowed. He is also seeking additional, unspecified damages, and requesting a jury trial.

A representative for Marcil-Giovinazzo had no comment.

Additional reporting by Pamela Chelin.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)