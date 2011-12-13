Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen, has entered an in-patient rehabilitation center, her spokesman said on Tuesday, following her recent arrest in Colorado for possessing cocaine and assault,

"After further reflection and consideration, Brooke has decided to remove herself from the media spotlight and has entered a long-term in-patient treatment center where she can focus on her recovery without distraction," her spokesman Steve Honig said in a statement.

"Brooke's goal is to maintain her sobriety and she believes this is the best option to reach that goal," the statement said.

Tuesday's decision follows a similar announcement one day earlier which said Mueller planned to participate in a daytime program.

Mueller, 34, was arrested earlier this month in the posh ski resort town of Aspen, Colorado following a claim by another woman that Mueller assaulted her at a bar. Police found cocaine with Mueller and she was later charged with assault and possession of the drug.

Days after her arrest, her spokesman issued a statement saying Mueller had hired an attorney to "vigorously defend Brooke with the goal of having all charges dropped once the facts of the case come to light."

Mueller and Sheen, who is coming off a turbulent year in his personal and professional life, have twin sons who continue to be in Mueller's custody, her spokesman said.

