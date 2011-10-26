Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Hollywood star Bruce Willis and his wife, designer and model Emma Heming, are expecting their first child together, Willis' spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"The couple ... are overjoyed with this news and they look forward to welcoming this newest addition into their family," the "Die Hard" star's representative said in a statement confirming Heming's pregnancy.
The baby, the couple's first child together, is due early in 2012.
Willis, 56, married Heming, 35, in 2009. He has three daughters with his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, the youngest of whom is 17 years-old.
Willis shot to fame in the 1980s on the hit television series "Moonlighting," and went on to become a top box office star in such films as "Pulp Fiction," "The Sixth Sense" and "Armageddon," in addition to the "Die Hard" series.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.