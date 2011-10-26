Actor Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming pose at the premiere of the HBO documentary ''His Way'', which portrays the life of legendary movie producer Jerry Weintraub, at the Paramount theatre in Los Angeles March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hollywood star Bruce Willis and his wife, designer and model Emma Heming, are expecting their first child together, Willis' spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The couple ... are overjoyed with this news and they look forward to welcoming this newest addition into their family," the "Die Hard" star's representative said in a statement confirming Heming's pregnancy.

The baby, the couple's first child together, is due early in 2012.

Willis, 56, married Heming, 35, in 2009. He has three daughters with his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, the youngest of whom is 17 years-old.

Willis shot to fame in the 1980s on the hit television series "Moonlighting," and went on to become a top box office star in such films as "Pulp Fiction," "The Sixth Sense" and "Armageddon," in addition to the "Die Hard" series.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Bob Tourtellotte)