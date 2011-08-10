Casey Anthony sits in court during her sentencing at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Florida, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

LOS ANGELES Casey Anthony, the Florida woman who was found not guilty recently of murdering her two year-old daughter, is the most hated person in America, according to a new poll that tracks public perceptions of celebrities.

Anthony, 25, who is now in hiding after being released from jail in July, was more disliked than California's "Octomom," former football star O.J. Simpson and socialite Paris Hilton, according to the poll released on Wednesday by E-Poll Market Research.

Anthony was acquitted in July of murdering her daughter Caylee in 2008, to the surprise and outrage of many legal pundits and millions of Americans who had watched her six-week trial live on television.

California-based E-Poll's E-Score Celebrity research for the first week of August showed that 53 percent of those questioned were aware of Casey Anthony and her story, and 94 percent of those people disliked her.

Anthony was also considered "creepy" by 57 percent of those questioned and "cold" by 60 percent of respondents.

Former "The Hills" reality TV show star Spencer Pratt was second in the "total dislike" category, followed by Nadya Suleman, the unemployed single California woman who gave birth to octuplets in 2009 despite already having six children. O.J. Simpson -- who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife and a friend in 1994 -- came fourth.

The E-Score Celebrity poll is carried out weekly among a representative sample of 1,100 respondents aged 13 and over. It ranks more than 6,000 celebrities in terms of public awareness, appeal and 46 other attributes.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)