LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Perhaps Charlie Sheen should have thought twice about agreeing to go face-to-face with horror-rap duo Insane Clown Posse's infamously rowdy fans -- semi-affectionately known as Juggalos -- this weekend.

Sheen didn't exactly get showered with affection while hosting the annual Gathering of the Juggalos, which was held at Cave-In-Rock, Ill. from Thursday to Sunday -- more like showered with debris.

The ousted "Two and a Half Men" actor -- who's preparing to star in a small-screen adaptation of the Jack Nicholson film "Anger Management" -- encountered a bit of, well, unmanaged anger during his guest stint at the yearly festival.

Serving as host for Saturday's festivities, Sheen was greeted with boos -- and no small number of projectiles being hurled at him from the audience.

At least he did slightly better than Tila Tequila, who claimed to have been pelted with bottles and feces during her Gathering of the Juggalos appearance last year.

And who knows? Sheen's less-than-adoring reaction from the crowd might serve as good practice for his Comedy Central roast, which airs on September 19 -- the same night as Ashton Kutcher's debut as Sheen's replacement on "Two and a Half Men."