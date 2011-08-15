Ricky Gervais' shtick gets tricky in Trump and Brexit era
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Perhaps Charlie Sheen should have thought twice about agreeing to go face-to-face with horror-rap duo Insane Clown Posse's infamously rowdy fans -- semi-affectionately known as Juggalos -- this weekend.
Sheen didn't exactly get showered with affection while hosting the annual Gathering of the Juggalos, which was held at Cave-In-Rock, Ill. from Thursday to Sunday -- more like showered with debris.
The ousted "Two and a Half Men" actor -- who's preparing to star in a small-screen adaptation of the Jack Nicholson film "Anger Management" -- encountered a bit of, well, unmanaged anger during his guest stint at the yearly festival.
Serving as host for Saturday's festivities, Sheen was greeted with boos -- and no small number of projectiles being hurled at him from the audience.
At least he did slightly better than Tila Tequila, who claimed to have been pelted with bottles and feces during her Gathering of the Juggalos appearance last year.
And who knows? Sheen's less-than-adoring reaction from the crowd might serve as good practice for his Comedy Central roast, which airs on September 19 -- the same night as Ashton Kutcher's debut as Sheen's replacement on "Two and a Half Men."
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
LONDON Britain's Duchess of Cambridge told a group of children to look for opportunities to be kind as she and her husband Prince William visited a primary school on Monday as part of a campaign to raise awareness of children's mental health issues.
A Florida dive team found a submerged body thought to be Rob Stewart, a Canadian filmmaker and environmental activist who went missing after a deepwater dive off the southern Florida coast, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman.