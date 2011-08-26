Actor Charlie Sheen gestures toward the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after his sentencing hearing in Aspen, Colorado August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Charlie Sheen is once again defying conventional logic, and moving his ex-wives closer to him, according to TMZ.

Sheen is moving his ex, Denise Richards, into a house just a few doors down from his own Beverly Hills residence in order to spend more time with his kids, the website says. (Sheen and Richards, who were married from 2002 to 2006, have two daughters, Sam and Lola, together.)

Moreover, Sheen is considering buying yet another home in his neighborhood for his most recent ex, Brooke Mueller, so she and their twin sons, Bob and Max, can be closer at hand.

Richards has already moved some of her belongings into the home, according to TMZ; she and the girls should be living there in approximately a week. Sheen reportedly bought the home from Phoenix Pictures CEO Mike Medavoy earlier this year.

Sheen's notion of welcoming Mueller to the neighborhood as well is still in the plannings stages, sources tell the site. (Mueller and Sheen's divorce was finalized in May, following a Christmas 2009 incident at the couple's Aspen home that resulted in Sheen pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.)

Thankfully, Sheen will soon have a new source of revenue in the form of his planned "Anger Management" TV series, after getting the ax from "Two and a Half Men" in March.

Representatives for Sheen and Richards did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

(Editing by Zorianna Kit)