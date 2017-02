LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - New NBC News special correspondent Chelsea Clinton will make her "Rock Center with Brian Williams" debut on Monday with a story from her home state, Arkansas.

Clinton will profile the founder of a Pine Bluff, Ark., afterschool and summer program that provides tutoring, mentoring and nutrition programs for children ages three to 18.

The kids "are often poor, neglected, failing in school and sometimes barely surviving," according to an NBC News release.