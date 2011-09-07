Cher poses with her son Chaz Bono during her hand and footprint ceremony in the forecourt of the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Cher supports her son Chaz Bono's decision to compete on "Dancing With the Stars," but has no plans to steal his spotlight by showing up at tapings.

The singer's publicist, Liz Rosenberg, told TheWrap that "there are not plans for Cher to be at the show."

She was responding to a TMZ report saying the music and acting icon would be in the audience for at least one taping.

Clearly, Cher prefers to spread her support for Bono -- who underwent gender-reassignment surgery and a name change last year -- in a more modern forum. She continued her support for Chaz -- her only child with the late Sonny Bono -- on Twitter.

"As a culture we don't understand transgender, BUT, Imagine u wake tomm a different SEX! Try & FEEL it!" one missive went. "Leave MY CHILD Alone !"

Another of the singer's tweets questioned the logic of her son's critics: "I'm So f--kng Sick of these PEOPLE! A person doesn't Wake up one Morn & say"I'm Bored, Think I'll Change My Sex & Expose Myself 2 Ridicule & Hate."

She also lashed out at Fox News' Dr. Keith Ablow, after Ablow claimed that Bono's run on the show would encourage young tomboys to change their genders. Ablow, Cher tweeted, "needs to be stripped of his Dr. title; man full of hate!"

Bono's inclusion on the upcoming 13th season of "Dancing With the Stars" sparked many online complaints when it was announced last month. The web site for the series was inundated with comments, many of them expressing disgust.

That was when Cher first began her Twitter defenses, condemning Bono's critics as "bigots" and calling on her followers to launch an online counter-offensive.

"Can u guys check out sites & give him your support?" Cher asked, going on to predict that Bono's detractors will be a fringe element: "Bet VAST MAJORITY of people will LOVE CHAZ on DWTS!"

The world will find out if the singer's prediction is accurate. The new season of "Dancing With the Stars," which pairs Bono with professional dancer Lacey Schwimmer, premieres September 19.