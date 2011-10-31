Cast member Chris Rock plays with balls during a photocall to present the film ''Grown Ups'' (German title is Kindskoepfe) in Berlin, July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Chris Rock says a double-bill comedy tour with Dave Chappelle "could happen."

Rock's tweet responded to a HumorMillMag.com post that said he and Chappelle have been "working out" material at a New York comedy club, in preparation for a joint comedy show. If that show goes well, the two may plan a joint comedy tour.

Chappelle has performed throughout 2011, but Rock hasn't focused on stand-up since his 2008 Emmy-winning HBO comedy special "Kill the Messenger."

The two worked together in 2003, when Rock made a guest appearance on Chappelle's Comedy Central sketch comedy series "Chappelle's Show."