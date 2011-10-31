Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Chris Rock says a double-bill comedy tour with Dave Chappelle "could happen."
Rock's tweet responded to a HumorMillMag.com post that said he and Chappelle have been "working out" material at a New York comedy club, in preparation for a joint comedy show. If that show goes well, the two may plan a joint comedy tour.
Chappelle has performed throughout 2011, but Rock hasn't focused on stand-up since his 2008 Emmy-winning HBO comedy special "Kill the Messenger."
The two worked together in 2003, when Rock made a guest appearance on Chappelle's Comedy Central sketch comedy series "Chappelle's Show."
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.