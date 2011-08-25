Christopher Knight and Adrianne Curry attend a session of Television Critic's Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills in this July 14, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Attention, ladies; Peter Brady will officially be back on the market soon.

Former "Brady Bunch" actor Christopher Knight filed for divorce from his wife, Adrianne Curry, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, drawing their five-year marriage to its final chapter.

Knight, 53, cites "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce papers. The pair separated on May 30 -- the day after their fifth wedding anniversary.

Knight and "America's Next Top Model" season one winner Curry, 29, met while castmates on the fourth season of VH1's "The Surreal Life," and also had a reality series, "My Fair Brady," which ran on VH1 for three seasons from 2005-2008.

Curry took to her Twitter account Wednesday to set matters straight on the divorce, saying that Knight had filed at her request and suggesting that the split was amicable.

"Chris filed cause I TOLD him to. I even announced it the other day :P He paid the 400 fee," Curry wrote, later adding, "I feel like people can't fathom a couple divorcing nicely..we are even having our friends serve each other ... mine was on vid ... hahaha."