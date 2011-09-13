LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - He won't be riding the main float during Pride, but Clint Eastwood doesn't care if same-sex couples get married.

In the October issue of GQ Magazine, the steely gazed slab of machismo says he doesn't think gay marriage should be such a controversial issue.

"These people who are making a big deal about gay marriage?" Eastwood tells the magazine. "I don't give a fuck about who wants to get married to anybody else! Why not?! We're making a big deal out of things we shouldn't be making a deal out of ... Just give everybody the chance to have the life they want."

The Oscar-winning director is promoting "J. Edgar," his biopic about J. Edgar Hoover, the controversial longtime FBI chief, who many suspected to be closeted.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who stars as the bureau chief, also thinks that the gay marriage debate has been overblown.

"That's the most infuriating thing -- watching people focus on these things," DiCaprio told GQ. "Meanwhile, there's the onset of global warming and these incredibly scary and menacing things with the future of our economy."

Though DiCaprio is a prominent supporter of liberal causes and candidates, Eastwood is known as one of Hollywood's few Republicans. However, he maintains that his attitude is in keeping with his political beliefs.

"I was an Eisenhower Republican when I started out at 21, because he promised to get us out of the Korean War," Eastwood tells the magazine. "And over the years, I realized there was a Republican philosophy that I liked. And then they lost it. And libertarians had more of it. Because what I really believe is, let's spend a little more time leaving everybody alone."

"J. Edgar" hits theaters on November 9. It's written by Dustin Lance Black ("Milk"), an openly gay screenwriter who has been active in the marriage equality movement.