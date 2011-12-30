A Louisiana appeals court this week upheld the 2009 murder conviction of Corey Miller, the rap artist who recorded and performed under the name C-Murder.

Miller was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison two years ago for the 2002 killing of a 16-year-old fan at a nightclub in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Miller appealed the verdict, saying he had been denied a fair trial because the judge had allowed prosecutors to share "prejudicial and unsubstantiated" testimony with the jurors, including claims that Miller had threatened witnesses in the case.

Miller also alleged that prosecutors "systematically eliminated black people from the jury" and that the judge should have declared a mistrial when the jury indicated at one point that it was could not reach a verdict.

The deadlock was eventually broken and 10 members of the 12-person jury convicted Miller of second degree murder.

On Wednesday, a three-judge appeals court panel upheld the conviction and Miller's life sentence.

The ruling was filed on Thursday with the clerk of Louisiana's Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal.

