ST. PETERSBURG, Fla Actress Lindsay Lohan's father was arrested for the second time this week on Thursday after his release from a Florida jail on domestic violence charges, authorities said.

Michael Lohan, 51, was initially arrested on Tuesday after his girlfriend Kate Major said he grabbed her, pushed her to the floor and threatened to throw her off the fourth-floor balcony of her apartment in Tampa.

Lohan, who denied hurting the 28-year-old Major, was released on $5,000 bail Wednesday after a judge ordered him to have no more contact with Major.

According to a police statement, Major called early Thursday to say Lohan was making harassing telephone calls to her. When police were at her apartment, Lohan called and Major put the call on speaker phone.

After consulting the state attorney's office, police went to a Tampa motel to arrest Lohan for violating the terms of his release.

"Upon seeing officers, he (Lohan) jumped out of a third story balcony in an attempt to avoid arrest. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody without incident," Tampa Police Lieutenant S.J. Lee said in a statement.

Lohan complained that he had injured his foot in the fall and was taken to a hospital to be checked before being returned to jail.

As he was leaving the police station, Lohan told local television that Major had called him because she was being evicted from the apartment.

"She keeps doing this. She needs help, she calls me and I'm a sucker. I call back and I'm an idiot," Lohan said.

