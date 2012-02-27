Hip-hop artist Jim Jones was arrested early on Saturday morning for his role in a brawl that erupted at a party hosted by music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs at a Connecticut casino, police said.

Jones, 35, known best for his chart-climbing 2007 hit "We Fly High," was charged with second-degree breach of peace, inciting a riot, and resisting arrest after a verbal confrontation flared into a fist fight between roughly a dozen people after 2 a.m. in the Foxwoods Resort Casino, according to Lieutenant Paul Vance, a spokesman for the Connecticut State Police.

The casino had billed Jones -- a rapper, music video director and actor -- as a celebrity guest at its 20th anniversary party hosted by Combs, said casino spokeswoman Nicole Morales.

Jones and an unaffiliated man apparently exchanged heated words and then punches before the allies of both men swooped in near the entrance of the casino, Vance said. Police pepper sprayed and arrested Jones and four others involved.

A state police detective was treated and released from a local hospital after sustaining minor injuries, Vance said.

"It was very quickly brought under control," Vance said.

In a Twitter posting on Saturday, Jones said: "40k in bonds 1 night, had a ball, lets see (if) I can get th(a)t 40 back on th(e) crap table."

Jones, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges related to a 2009 fight in a Manhattan luxury retail store, later Tweeted: "This is gettin blown way out of proportion."

Jones -- born Joseph Jones -- released his first solo album in 2004. "We Fly High" reached No. five on Billboard's Hot 100 list in 2007. In April, he released a new album, "Capo."

"We all make mistakes (that is) why there is a forgiven God pray for me AMEN," Jones Tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

(Reporting By Eric Johnson)