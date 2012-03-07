Lead singer of the sixties rock band The Monkees, Davy Jones, sings on stage at the Newcastle Arena March 7, 1997. REUTERS/Dan Chung

NEW YORK A private funeral was held on Wednesday for onetime teen heartthrob and pop singer from The Monkees, Davy Jones, near his home in Florida, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Immediate family including his wife and daughters attended the small, private service. Jones' body was to be cremated and his ashes returned to his birthplace in Manchester, England, publicist Helen Kensick said.

The lone British member of the 1960s made-for-television pop band that scored hits such as "Daydream Believer" and "Pleasant Valley Sunday," died suddenly after suffering a heart attack in Florida last week at the age of 66.

A public memorial service for Jones will be held next week in Manchester, where Jones also grew up, while another public service is yet to be confirmed but may be held in either Los Angeles or New York, Kensick said.

It is not known if any of the other former Monkees -- Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and Michael Nesmith -- will perform at the public memorial services.

Jones sang lead vocals for the band whose other hits included "Last Train to Clarksville" and "I'm a Believer." He gained worldwide fame for his turn on the TV comedy series "The Monkees" that ran from 1966 to 1968 and later played for many years in re-runs.

Jones suffered his heart attack while attending to horses he kept in Indiantown, Florida, about halfway between the Atlantic coast and Lake Okeechobee. He had lived with his third wife, Jessica Pacheco-Jones, in Hollywood, Florida, in recent years.

In addition to his wife, Jones is survived by four daughters from two previous marriages.

