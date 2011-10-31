Cast member Andy Serkis poses at the premiere of ''Rise of the Planet of the Apes'' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Tribeca Film has acquired U.S. rights to "Death of a Superhero," which premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, the company said Monday.

Andy Serkis, who received strong reviews for his work in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," stars in the film, which includes animated sequences.

The movie also stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Love Actually"), Jessica Schwarz ("Perfume") and Aisling Loftus ("Oranges and Sunshine").

Ian FitzGibbon ("A Film With Me In It") directed the movie, based on the novel by Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the screenplay.

The movie is about Donald, played by Brodie-Sangster. Donald is a 15-year-old artist who draws a world in which an invincible superhero battles a deadly nemesis and his sexy sidekick, Tribeca says. "But while Donald's cartoon hero is unbreakable and unable to love, he himself is utterly breakable and bound for love."

Tribeca plans a 2012 VOD and theatrical release.

Astrid Kahmke, Philipp Kreuzer and Michael Garland produced.