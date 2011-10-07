LOS ANGELES Teen star Demi Lovato is going back out on the road, a year after entering treatment for bulimia and other emotional problems.

Lovato, 19, will start a 10-city U.S. tour in November to celebrate the success of her latest album "Unbroken" and its debut single "Skyscraper", her spokesman said on Friday.

Lovato, the former star of Disney Channel's "Sonny with a Chance", suffered an emotional breakdown in November 2010 when she pulled out of a concert tour with the Jonas Brothers and entered a three month treatment program.

She has since spoken openly about her 10 year battle with eating disorders and said she started cutting herself at the age of 11.

Lovato has since quit the TV series that made her one of Disney Channel's biggest international teen stars, saying she wanted to focus on her music career.

Lovato has performed recently in New York and Los Angeles to promote the September release of "Unbroken". The new mini-tour will start in Detroit on November 16 and end in Chicago on December 3.

